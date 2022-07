Faedo will likely require hip surgery and is done for the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hip surgery is no small feat for a starting pitcher, so it's unclear if he will be fully recovered in time for spring training, assuming he does end up getting an operation. Faedo finished with a 5.53 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 44:25 K:BB in 53.2 innings (12 starts) for the Tigers.