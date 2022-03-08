Faedo (elbow) began throwing bullpen sessions Jan. 11 and expects to be ready to pitch in games by the middle of March, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Faedo should ramp up the intensity of his bullpen sessions and graduate to facing hitters in live batting practice over the next week or so before completing his rehab program following December 2020 Tommy John surgery. The Tigers still view Faedo as a candidate to fill out a rotation spot at Double-A Erie or Triple-A Toledo in 2022, but he may not be fully stretched out to handle a starter's workload by the time the minor-league season begins in early April. Even so, Faedo shouldn't face significant restrictions for long, especially if he incurs no setbacks in the final stages of his rehab.