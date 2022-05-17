Faedo didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Faedo came within one out of turning in a quality start, as he was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning after firing 56 of 83 pitches for strikes. He surrendered his only run in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run and would exit with the lead before the Rays tied the contest in the eighth. Faedo's next start lines up tentatively for Sunday against the Guardians.