Faedo (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in a 10-6 loss against the Rangers. He struck out four.

It was a tough outing for Faedo after he punched out 10 over six innings in his previous outing against the White Sox. His ERA is now up to 5.54 despite a solid 0.92 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB across his first five starts (26 innings). It won't get much easier for Faedo in his next outing -- he's tentatively lined up to face the Phillies on the road.