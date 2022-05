Faedo won't start as scheduled Friday against the Guardians since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 26-year-old had his start against the Guardians postponed by a day last weekend due to inclement weather, and the same situation has surfaced again Friday. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Detroit's rotation will be pushed a day with Faedo starting Saturday and Elvin Rodriguez on the mound Sunday.