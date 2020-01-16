Play

Faedo was invited to the Tigers' major-league spring training Thursday.

Faedo dealt with a back injury last season with Double-A Erie, but he still managed to pitch 115.1 innings, recording a 3.90 ERA and 134:25 K:BB during that time. Although Faedo will get to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training, he'll likely require more time in the minors prior to being considered for a spot with the big-league pitching staff.

More News
Our Latest Stories