Faedo allowed eight earned runs in two innings in a losing effort Friday for High-A Lakeland, which bumped his season ERA up to 4.17.

It had been smooth sailing for Faedo before Friday, as he came into the game with a 2.34 ERA across his first 34.2 innings with 27 strikeouts. The 22-year-old is getting his first taste of professional baseball this year, so some hiccups are to be expected, but he remains arguably Detroit's top pitching prospect.

