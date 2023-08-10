Faedo did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

All the damage against Faedo came in the third inning on homers by Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo. The 27-year-old right-hander was solid otherwise, though he'd depart in the fifth inning after throwing 85 pitches. Overall, Faedo is 2-4 this season with a 5.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across eight starts (40.1 innings). He figures to stay in the rotation following Michael Lorenzen's trade to Philadelphia. Faedo's next start is tentatively lined up as a rematch with the Twins on the road.