Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Faedo will require season-ending surgery on his right hip, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The rookie right-hander will be undergoing his second major surgery of his professional career, as he previously had a Tommy John procedure in December 2020. After missing the entire 2020 and 2021 campaigns, Faedo bounced back effectively early on in 2022 to earn his first promotion to the big leagues, but he labored over his last few starts with the Tigers prior to being optioned to Triple-A Toledo shortly before the All-Star break. He was diagnosed with the right hip injury shortly thereafter and will wrap up his first year in the majors with a 5.53 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 53.2 innings. Hinch said he expects Faedo to be fully cleared for spring training, which should allow the 26-year-old right-hander to compete for a rotation spot.