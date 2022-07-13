Faedo, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after starting Monday for the Tigers, may not pitch again prior to the All-Star break due to right hip soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Faedo originally dealt with the hip issue last week but was cleared to start Monday, but he surrendered four runs over 1.2 innings and was demoted after the contest. The right-hander could make his way to the injured list if the Tigers opt to limited his workload for a week or two.