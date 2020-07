Faedo (undisclosed) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

If Faedo's absence is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers wouldn't legally be allowed to confirm. Faedo is part of the team's 60-man player pool this season, though he's yet to reach Triple-A, so he's unlikely to play a major role at the big-league level.