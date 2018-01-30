Tigers' Alex Faedo: Invited to Tigers camp
Faedo has been invited to the Tigers' major-league camp this spring.
The Tigers selected Faedo with the 18th overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft. The 22-year-old still hasn't thrown a professional pitch as the team shut him down due to his workload with the University of Florida during the College World Series prior to being drafted. The 6-foot-5 right-hander already sports two plus pitches -- an impressive slider to go with a low-to-mid 90s fastball -- and is working on developing his changeup as a third offering, which could help him become a No. 2 starter at his peak. The Tigers will likely allow him to work with their new pitching coach, Chris Bosio, and see how he fares against major-league competition in the spring before determining where he'll report to at the start of 2018 (likely Low-A West Michigan or High-A Lakeland).
