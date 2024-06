The Tigers placed Faedo on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right hip inflammation.

Faedo has been effective in his first season as a full-time reliever, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 34.2 innings. However, he will now have to sit out at least the next 15 days due to complications with his hip. His spot in the bullpen will be given to Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.