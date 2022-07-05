Faedo was removed from his start against the Guardians in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader due to an undisclosed injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. He allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings.

The team evidently spotted something in Faedo's delivery that looked off, and after skipper A.J. Hinch watched him toss a few warmup pitches, he was lifted from the contest. The club should reveal more on his injury after further evaluation.