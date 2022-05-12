Faedo could be recalled to start Monday against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Faedo was called up in early May, surrendering four runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out eight in two starts before being optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. He now appears to be in a position to return to the big-leagues and potentially start Monday. With both Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (shoulder) still unavailable, it's possible the 26-year-old could make multiple starts during this trip to the big-leagues again.