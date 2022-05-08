Faedo, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, is expected to be recalled from Toledo to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics in Detroit, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers plan to designated Faedo as their 27th man for the twin bill, just as they did for their doubleheader last Wednesday against the Pirates. Faedo made his MLB debut in the second game that day versus Pittsburgh, taking a no-decision after working five innings and giving up two runs on eight hits and a walk. Assuming he gets another starting nod against Oakland, Faedo will likely be sent back to Toledo immediately after the outing.