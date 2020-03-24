Faedo will likely start the 2020 season in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

With Joey Wentz undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this month, Faedo will almost assuredly secure a rotation spot in Toldeo, along with highly-touted prospects Casey Mize and Matt Manning. Mize and Manning likely have higher ceilings, but Faedo posted solid numbers with Double-A Erie last season (3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 115.1 innings) and is a young pitcher worth watching.