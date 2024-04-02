Faedo pitched two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 5-0, 10-inning win over the Mets. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out three.

Detroit needed some bullpen length to get the contest to extra innings and Faedo delivered. The righty has now logged 3.2 scoreless innings across two appearances this year, and it looks like he'll be asked to serve in a long-relief role moving forward. While Faedo may provide the Tigers a boost in this capacity, his fantasy value figures to be more up and down, as he'll have an unpredictable path to the occasional win or hold.