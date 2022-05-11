Faedo (0-1) allowed just two runs on four hits across five innings but took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Athletics. He walked two and struck out seven.

Making his second career start, Faedo once again allowed two runs across five innings. However, the righty improved upon the one strikeout he had in that previous outing last Wednesday. Faedo has so far been used as an extra starter during doubleheaders, though the 26-year-old could push for a more regular rotation spot if he continues to pitch well. He's currently slated to start again versus the Rays on Monday, but the Tigers are also waiting on the returns of Matt Manning (shoulder), Tyler Alexander (elbow) and Casey Mize (elbow) in the next few weeks, so Faedo will likely shift back to Triple-A Toledo at some point.