Faedo (hip) will join Detroit's taxi squad for its upcoming 12-game road trip and appears on track to be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start one half of Monday's doubleheader in Kansas City, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Faedo was most recently called up to start the second game of a twin bill this past Monday against the Guardians, with the right-hander exiting the contest early due to right hip soreness. Since he was designated as the 27th man for the doubleheader, he was optioned to Triple-A following the outing, but Faedo looks like he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, manager A.J. Hinch revealed Tuesday that initial tests on Faedo's hip revealed no structural damage and only inflammation, so the rookie should be ready to pitch in the upcoming doubleheader if he experiences no setbacks during a bullpen session later this week.