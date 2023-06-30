Faedo (finger) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sunday will be Faedo's first rehab start since landing on the injured list June 3 with finger problems. He was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday with High-A West Michigan, but the game was cancelled due to poor air quality in the area, and Faedo threw a three-inning sim game instead. If the Tigers still want to keep Faedo in the minors for multiple rehab starts, his return would almost certainly come after the All-Star break.