Faedo is 0-2 through his first three starts with High-A Lakeland, despite having a 3.31 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 16.1 innings.

Faedo is getting his first taste of professional action after being selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, and the results have been promising in the early going. The 22-year-old is fairly polished after spending three years with the University of Florida, so he could move through the Detroit system quickly if he continues to pitch well.

