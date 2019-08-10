Faedo was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Erie with a back strain.

With only a month left in the minor-league season, this may mean that Faedo is done for the year. He has really bounced back this season after underwhelming in 2018. Faedo has a 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 130:25 K:BB in 112.1 innings (21 starts).