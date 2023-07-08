Faedo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following his start against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Faedo wasn't going to pitch again before the break after struggling through 3.2 innings on Friday, so the Tigers didn't need to keep him on the roster. He might not get the chance to reclaim his rotation spot at the start of the second half, however, as his 6.98 ERA through six starts trails Reese Olson's 4.02 ERA by a significant margin. Olson has seemingly secured the Tigers' fifth starter spot, with Faedo stuck waiting for an injury to open up another chance.