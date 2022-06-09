Faedo allowed one run on three hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out seven.

Faedo allowed a solo home run to Jack Suwinski in the fourth inning but was otherwise lights out Wednesday. It continued a great start to his MLB career, as the righty now has a 2.92 ERA across his first seven starts. He's gone at least five innings and allowed two runs or fewer in all of those appearances. Faedo has quickly entrenched himself in the Detroit rotation, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Monday against the White Sox.