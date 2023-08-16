Faedo tossed five scoreless innings but settled for a no-decision Tuesday against the Twins. He allowed just one hit, a walk and a hit batter, while striking out six.

Making his second straight start against Minnesota since getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo, Faedo was very sharp, though the Tigers didn't push him too hard as they limited the righty to 81 pitches. Faedo still left with a chance to earn his third win of the year, but the Detroit bullpen allowed five runs in the eventual 5-3 loss. The 27-year-old should stick in the rotation moving forward, and he will look to build on this promising outing and continue to chip away at his 5.16 ERA. Faedo is tentatively set to start again Sunday against the Guardians.