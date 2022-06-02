Faedo allowed two runs on five hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Twins. He walked two and struck out five.

Detroit trailed 2-1 before rallying in the eighth inning, so Faedo was unable to earn his second win of the season. However, the 26-year-old still pitched well, which he's done consistently since making his MLB debut in early May. Faedo has gone at least five innings in all six of his starts and has allowed two runs or fewer in each outing as well. He'll carry a solid 3.09 ERA into his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates.