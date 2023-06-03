Faedo was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 31, with right middle finger discomfort.

Faedo reported some tenderness in his right middle fingernail following his last turn in the Tigers' rotation Tuesday versus the Rangers. It doesn't sound like an overly serious injury, but he'll be sidelined for a little while. It's not clear how Detroit plans to fill the rotation vacancy. Tyler Alexander could perhaps be elevated from the long relief role that he's currently occupying.