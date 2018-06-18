Faedo was promoted to Double-A Erie on Monday.

The 18th overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, Faedo posted a 3.10 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 51 strikeouts across 12 starts (61 innings) at High-A Lakeland this season to earn the promotion. The 22-year-old was considered a fairly polished prospect after spending three years at the University of Florida, so it's not too surprising to see the organization move him up quickly in his first season of professional baseball. At this rate, Faedo stands a decent chance of making his MLB debut sometime next year. He lines up to make his Double-A debut on Tuesday, according to John Lydic of Erie News Now.

