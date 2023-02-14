Faedo (hip) told Evan Woodbery of MLive.com on Tuesday that he feels great and is ready to compete for an Opening Day roster spot.

Faedo pitched brilliantly over his first seven major-league starts last season and then got hammered in the next five. He ultimately posted a 5.53 ERA in 53.2 innings (12 starts) with the Tigers before undergoing surgery in late July to repair a torn labrum and torn capsule in his right hip. The 27-year-old is hoping to challenge for a starting job this spring, but he might wind up in long relief or in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo.