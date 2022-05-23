Faedo (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits across 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out two.

Faedo had his Saturday start postponed due to inclement weather, so he had to wait an extra day before recording his first MLB win in his fourth career start. The righty has looked good in the early going, as he now has a 3.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 21 innings. He's not missing a ton of bats, however, with just 14 strikeouts. That gives Faedo a smaller margin of error, but he'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Friday against this same Cleveland squad.