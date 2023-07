Faedo (finger) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday against the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Faedo has been sidelined since late May following a procedure to remove his right middle fingernail but is ready to roll after one rehab start. He didn't pitch well in that rehab outing, yielding four runs on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He also threw only 57 pitches and that, combined with his lengthy absence, likely means a truncated workload Friday.