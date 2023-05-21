Faedo (0-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings as the Tigers were tamed 5-2 by the Nationals. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Detroit gave the right-hander a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but Faedo couldn't make it stick and the Tigers' offense went cold the rest of the way. He tossed 53 of 72 pitches for strikes before exiting but generated only four swinging strikes, and his return to the big-league rotation continues to be a mixed bag. Through three starts and 15,2 innings, Faedo has served up five homers to help inflate his 4.60 ERA, but impressive control has led to a 12:1 K:BB and a 0.83 WHIP. He'll look for his first win in his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the White Sox.