The Tigers designated Faedo for assignment Wednesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tommy Kahnle. Faedo made a full-time move to the bullpen in 2024, posting a 3.61 ERA and 55:28 K:BB over 57.1 innings. Not having minor-league options left could limit his appeal on waivers, but Faedo would be a depth upgrade for some teams.