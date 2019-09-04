Faedo (back) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and tossed three scoreless innings Sunday in his start for Double-A Erie.

Faedo was sidelined for approximately three weeks with the back strain, but he'll head into the offseason with his health intact after making it back on the mound for Erie's penultimate game. He wrapped up his second professional season with a 3.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 134:25 K:BB in 115.1 innings, all of which came at Double-A.