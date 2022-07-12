Faedo (1-5) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks across 1.2 innings to take the loss in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the start.

Faedo was ineffective in the outing, needing a whopping 60 pitches to retire five batters, with only 29 of those in the strike zone. The righty left his last start July 4 in the fourth inning with hip soreness, and it's possible that was still bothering him somewhat, though the team didn't note anything new on the injury front. Faedo will now look to get back on track in the minors. Across 12 starts in the majors, the 26-year-old has registered a 5.53 ERA. He'll likely get another shot at some point with the Tigers dealing with several injuries in the rotation.