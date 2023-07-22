Faedo will be recalled to start Sunday's game against San Diego, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Faedo has struggled to a 6.98 ERA in six big-league starts this season, though his ERA estimators - in particular his 3.92 SIERA - tell a different story. His combination of an average strikeout rate (23.0 percent) and an excellent walk rate (3.3 percent) should in theory lead to better results in the future, though it's unclear whether he'll get the chance to remain in the rotation for more than one start.