The Tigers optioned Faedo to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Though he was called up from Toledo on Sunday to make what amounted to a spot start versus the Padres, Faedo continued to make a case for a more permanent place in the Detroit rotation. Faedo blanked the Padres over six innings while issuing four walks and allowing one hit, lowering his WHIP to 1.04 through seven starts in the big leagues this season. While the stellar performance wasn't enough for Faedo to stick around in Detroit, he'll likely be first in line for a promotion if the Tigers lose another starter to the injured list or if rookie Reese Olson's struggles in his most recent start carry over to his upcoming outings.