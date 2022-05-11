Faedo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's.

The 26-year-old started Game 2 of the twin bill and allowed only two earned runs over five innings, but he was charged with the loss since Detroit managed only one run. It's not a surprise Faedo is returning to Toledo since he was the 27th man for the doubleheader, but he likely pitched well enough to earn another look in the rotation later this season.