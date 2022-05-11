Faedo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's.
The 26-year-old started Game 2 of the twin bill and allowed only two earned runs over five innings, but he was charged with the loss since Detroit managed only one run. It's not a surprise Faedo is returning to Toledo since he was the 27th man for the doubleheader, but he likely pitched well enough to earn another look in the rotation later this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Alex Faedo: Looks good but takes loss•
-
Tigers' Alex Faedo: Called up for start•
-
Tigers' Alex Faedo: Confirmed to start in doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Alex Faedo: Likely to pick up start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Alex Faedo: Allows two runs in MLB debut•
-
Tigers' Alex Faedo: Set to make MLB debut Wednesday•