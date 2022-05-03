The Tigers announced that Faedo will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to serve as Detroit's starting pitcher for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

The 2017 first-round selection will be designated as the 27th man for the twin bill and make his MLB debut in the nightcap while Michael Pineda takes the hill for Game 1. Dating back to the end of the 2019 season, Faedo has tossed just 15.2 innings in affiliated ball, with Tommy John surgery plus the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic conspiring to keep him off the mound. However, Faedo looked plenty healthy in his debut for Toledo on April 27, covering five scoreless innings while striking out eight. Ideally, the Tigers would give Faedo more time to stretch out at Triple-A, but he'll be summoned to the big leagues due to Detroit being down several other starting pitchers as it begins a stretch of 17 games in 15 days. Faedo will likely be optioned back to the minors following the doubleheader.