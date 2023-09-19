Faedo has worked out of the Detroit bullpen in his last two appearances Sept. 9 against the White Sox and Sept. 13 against the Reds, covering five scoreless innings while striking out six and allowing just one hit and two walks.

Faedo has made just one of his four appearances in September as a starter, though the Tigers aren't yet dropping the right-hander from the rotation. Though he excelled in long relief of Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez his last two times out, Faedo will likely end up serving as more of a bulk reliever Tuesday against the Dodgers. Miguel Diaz is slated to open the game and pitch an inning or two, and since he'll be available on five days' rest, Faedo looks like the most logical choice to serve as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen.