Faedo will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a procedure Wednesday to repair his right middle fingernail, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Faedo underwent a procedure to remove a portion of the same fingernail earlier this season. He landed on the injured list last Tuesday due to a blister on his finger and had a slim chance of returning for the final game of the year, but he will now shift his focus to getting ready for the start of next season. Faedo finishes 2023 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.05 WHIP alongside a 58:20 K:BB through 64.2 innings.