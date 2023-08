Faedo will be used in a multi-inning relief role with the Tigers for the time being, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It's possible Faedo will get a start or two in September if the situation dictates it, but for now the Tigers will see how he fares in a multi-inning bullpen role. He and Joey Wentz could piggyback for some outings in the coming weeks. Faedo holds a 4.98 ERA over 11 starts for Detroit this season.