Faedo (hip) won't pitch at Triple-A Toledo this weekend as originally planned due to continued discomfort, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Faedo has been dealing with a hip issue since last week but was initially slated to pitch in the minors this weekend. However, he'll visit specialists in the near future to help determine the nature and severity of the injury. Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that he isn't sure how serious the issue is but said that it isn't a good sign that he'll need to visit specialists, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.