Faedo will start Saturday's game against the Reds.

Faedo will throw the first pitch for Detroit, as the Tigers will rely on their bullpen to get them through Saturday's game in order to give their starters an extra day of rest. The 28-year-old righty served as a starter for two seasons before moving to the bullpen full-time in 2024, so he may be able to get through two or three innings before getting pulled.