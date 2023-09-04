Faedo will start for the Tigers on Tuesday against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
We're less than a week removed from the Tigers saying Faedo would be used in a multi-inning relief role for a while, but they've evidently already reversed course. Faedo has put up a 4.89 ERA over 12 appearances (11 starts) for Detroit this season. With Faedo getting the start, it could be Joey Wentz shifting to relief.
