Faedo will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Guardians in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers will turn to a pair of rookie right-handers for both ends of the twin bill, as Garrett Hill will make his MLB debut in Game 1 while Faedo gets the ball in the nightcap. Faedo turned in a 2.92 ERA in his first seven MLB starts, but he faltered badly over his most recent three outings (11.12 ERA, 2.29 WHIP, six walks in 11.1 innings) before being optioned to Triple-A on Friday.