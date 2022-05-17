Faedo is listed as the Tigers' starting pitcher for Saturday's game at Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Faedo's inclusion in the rotation for a fourth straight turn comes as little surprise after he once again turned in another serviceable outing while taking a no-decision in Monday's win over the Rays. He struck out four over 5.2 innings while allowing one earned run and five baserunners, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 2.87 and 1.28, respectively. The Tigers are expected to get Matt Manning (shoulder) back from the injured list early next week, but Faedo should have the chance to stick around as the team's fifth starter until one of Casey Mize (elbow), Tyler Alexander (elbow) or Michael Pineda (finger) is cleared to return from the shelf.