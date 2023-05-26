Faedo (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox. He struck out 10.

Faedo's first win of the season was a surprising performance, as he came into the game with 12 total strikeouts this year in three previous starts. The righty entered the rotation in early May following the demotion of Spencer Turnbull (neck), and he's done pretty well with a 4.15 ERA and 0.74 WHIP across 21.2 innings. Faedo figures to stick as the team's No. 5 starter and take the hill again early next week against the Rangers.