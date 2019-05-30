Tigers' Alex Faedo: Strikes out 12 in Double-A start
Faedo tossed 6.1 scoreless innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters Wednesday in Double-A Erie's 3-0 win over Reading. He scattered two hits and two walks in the 99-pitch outing.
While less heralded than rotation mates Matt Manning and Casey Mize, Faedo, a 2017 first-round pick, could settle in as a back-end starter for the big club within the next year or two. After an up-and-down performance in his 12 turns with Erie last season, Faedo has shown more consistency in his return tour of the Eastern League. He's already delivered three starts of at least six innings with no runs allowed and now has two double-digit strikeout outings under his belt. Most impressively, the improved strikeout production hasn't come with any loss in control; Faedo's 25.7 K-BB% is 11 percentage points better than his 2018 mark at Erie.
